(BIVN) – An Ocean View man who was indicted for a shooting last October was arrested by police on Saturday after a brief foot chase.

Police have been searching for 44-year-old Dorson “Buddy” Behrendt since the end of 2023, warning the public that he was considered armed and dangerous.

Behrendt was out on bail, but police say a warrant was issued after he allegedly violated the terms and conditions.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island police report that 44-year-old Dorson “Buddy” Behrendt of Ocean View was arrested in Ka‘ū on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The Hawai‘i Police Department previously issued a media release requesting the public’s assistance locating Behrendt after he was indicted for the shooting of a 53-year-old Ocean View man last October. Behrendt was also wanted on a warrant issued by the Kona District Court in December 2023 for violating his terms and conditions of release on bail.



Behrendt was taken into custody after Ka‘ū patrol officers conducting area checks observed him crouched down behind a parked vehicle on a public roadway near the intersection of Paradise Parkway and Luau Drive. When police tried to contact Behrendt, he attempted to flee and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.



Upon being taken into custody, Behrendt was found to be in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.



He was subsequently charged with one count of violating his terms and conditions of release on bail, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and possessing drug paraphernalia. His bail for those offenses was set at $6,000.

Police say Behrendt’s bail was set at an additional $500,000 after he was indicted for one count each of:

second-degree attempted murder

first-degree attempted robbery

two counts of carrying or using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Behrendt’s total bail was set at $506,000.