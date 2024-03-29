(BIVN) – A Honomū man has been arrested and charged in relation to recent vehicle thefts in Hāmākua.

48 year-old Kris Villasista faces charges in connection to the theft of a Toyota 4Runner reported stolen from a Honokaʻa residence on March 1, as well as the reported theft of a Honda all-terrain vehicle from an Oʻokala residence on March 4. Villasista also faces charges for the alleged possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

As the Complaint alleges, Villasista was charged with two counts of Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner and Honda ATV), two counts of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree (possess over one-eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine), and Habitual Property Crime.

Theft in the First Degree and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree are both class B felony offenses which carry a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. If convicted as charged, Prosecutors have provided notice that Villasista is subject to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney says the cases were initiated by the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Hamakua/North Hilo Patrol, with the felony investigation handled by the department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Area I Criminal Investigation Section. The cases are being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Soong.