(BIVN) – A 26-year-old Hilo man died Friday evening after the motorcycle he has driving crashed into a pickup truck that reversing out of a driveway onto Kalanianaole Street in Keaukaha.

The fatal crash occurred on Kalanianaole in the area between Kauhane Avenue and Pua Avenue, police say.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

Responding to a traffic collision at 11:39 p.m., police learned that a 2002 Toyota pickup was reversing out of a driveway onto Kalanianaole Street when it collided with a 2007 Honda motorcycle traveling west. A motorcycle helmet was located at the scene, however at this time it is unknown if it was being worn at the time of the collision.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Hilo, was located unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 2:04 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.



The motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.



The operator of the pickup truck, 26-year-old Sterling Stroud from Volcano, was not injured as a result of the collision. He was arrested for first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He is currently being held in custody at the Hilo Police Station pending further investigation.



The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing this investigation. At this time, police believe that impairment and speed appear to be the primary factors in the collision.

Police ask anyone who has any information regarding this crash to contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Police add that tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.



Police noted that this is the 12th traffic fatality so far in 2024, compared to five traffic fatalities in the first 13 weeks of 2023.