(BIVN) – Artist Jacqueline Rush Lee’s exhibition, “Whorl”, is coming to the Hilo. The showing will be held at the East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center from April 6 to May 31.

From an East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center news release:

Is the meaning of a book – a physical object consisting of ink, pages, and binding – static? Or does the narrative change with the passage of time, where the book is placed, and the impact of natural elements like weather and insect damage? Artist Jacqueline Rush Lee invites viewers to consider these questions through her exhibition “Whorl,” on view at the East Hawai’i Cultural Center from April 6 to May 31, with an opening on April 5 at 6pm. A Hawai’i-based artist originally from Northern Ireland, Lee creates conceptual objects by sculpting books, inserting them into the cavities of trees, and allowing nature to warp and desiccate the pages. The result is eerily reminiscent of individual human fingerprints – the “Whorl” of the title – while at the same time suggesting cultural artifacts.