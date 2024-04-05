(BIVN) – The latest appointment to the state department that oversees Hawaiʻi lands was questioned by a senate committee on Friday, and topics ranged from Maunakea oversight, to future military leases.

The Committee on Water and Land considered the nomination of Ryan Kanakaʻole to serve as the deputy director for the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. As the nominee explained, his roots are from the southern most district on Hawaii island. Kanakaʻole said:

I was raised in Kaʻū district. I’m from a small place called Waiohinu. My mother’s family has been there for a very long, long time. And we’re still there. Most of you are familiar with Kaʻū. It’s a big place. It’s bigger than this, the island of Oʻahu. It has 1% of the population. It’s remote. The amenities of modern life are few and far between. And just very, very far away. But it’s beautiful, and wild, and awe-inspiring place. And the people there are extremely self-reliant.

My family, all the families around me, we rely on the land, on the ocean, to provide. And that’s just the way of life out there. When that way of life is threatened, the people out there, they speak up. And they speak loudly. Typically, it’s from economic forces from the the outside that often have entry to rooms that make decisions. Buildings like this one that, you know, it’s just easier for them to come in. And for the lack of a better way to describe it, the people impacted end up on the outside and protest. I grew up on the outside, and I don’t ever want to forget that.

Kanakaʻole previously served in the Hawaii County Corporation Counsel, and as a deputy attorney general for the State. It was under the AG office that he provided counsel for the newly formed Mauna Kea Stewardship Oversight Authority. MKSOA, as it is called, was one of the first things discussed.

“The Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority is not a sanctioned state agency,” said Hawaiʻi island Senator Lorraine Inouye, the chair of the committee. Inouye wanted to know what Kanakaʻole thought about the MKSOA and its power over a Conservation District like the one at the summit of Maunakea.

“Actually, the Department’s position regarding the Conservation District responsibilities over Maunakea,” answered Kanakaʻole, “that remains with the Department of Land and Natural Resources, regardless of whether what the Act authorizing the Maunakea Stewardship Oversight Authority says. Because it does not it does not clarify on that.”

“You would support us changing the Authority’s responsibility?” Senator Inouye asked, noting that if they don’t make the changes, “then there’s going to be much pilikia.”

“Without question, there probably is a need for additional clarity on the role of the MKSOA,” Kanakaʻole said.

The DLNR also issues the leases for a number of military installations in Hawaiʻi. Some of those leases, like the Pōhakuloa Training Area on the Big Island, are coming up for possible renewal.

“A large part of these renewal leases fall into the purview of DLNR,” commented Senator Brandon Elefante (D, District 16). “Can you share with this committee, and the public, what your position might be on some?”

“Times have changed, ” Kanakaʻole answered. “The previous condition terms and conditions of the old leases, if they do even get renewed, are not going to be the same. The scope of our understanding of what a good steward is of land, has changed over time. And that is going to inform, if these leases – and I say ‘if’ because the military – the Department of Defense – they’re the applicant for a new lease that doesn’t guarantee them to get a lease. And if it happens, it’s not going to be the same.”

The committee voted to advise and consent to the nomination, sending it ahead to the full senate for a final vote.