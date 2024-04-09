(BIVN) – Kolekole Gulch Park, the scenic Hawaiʻi County oceanside park within the rural South Hilo district, is set to reopen with a new look.

Kolekole will welcome the public on Wednesday, April 24th, following $6.3 million in upgrades to the park and its facilities.

The 5.5 acre park has been an important part of the community since the 1930’s, officials say. Nestled within a steep gulch, under the shadow of Kolekole Bridge high above, the park has long supported swimming, picnicking, camping, family gatherings and other recreational uses.

But time caught up with park, with aging infrastructure in need of a face lift, and facilities requiring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Some big changes with that,” said Hawaii County Director of Parks & Recreation, Maurice Messina, late last year as the project completion drew near. “We’re bringing in County water, bringing in some solar, redoing the wastewater. And so it’s going to be a a really nice facility. I don’t know if you’ve had the chance to drive by it and kind of look down and not crash off the bridge, but it’s pretty.”

Here’s a look at the park, with all the new improvements, which include construction of a new comfort station, a new pavilion, potable water infrastructure, a fire protection water system, refurbished pavilions. And new walkways, ramps, picnic tables, lighted parking areas and landscaping.

A soil remediation project being led by the state State Department of Transportation has not yet been completed. The county says the areas of the park identified to have higher soil contamination have been fenced off with appropriate signage, allowing the park to be safely reopened.

The park’s pavilions will be available to rent beginning April 25, although camping will continue to be suspended until the DOT project is finished.

Kolekole Gulch Park hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The gate to the park will be locked every night.