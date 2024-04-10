(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department provided its monthly update on last month’s fentanyl related arrests on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

Police report seven fentanyl related arrests in March 2024. Six arrests occurred in East Hawai‘i, and 1 in West Hawai‘i. Police say they recovered a total of 107.18 grams of illicit fentanyl last month, including 100.58 grams in Area I and 6.6 grams in Area II.

This month, police provided added context to the amounts of fentanyl recovered. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just two milligrams of illicit fentanyl, equal to a couple grains of salt, is a lethal dose. The 107.18 total grams of illicit fentanyl recovered by Hawai‘i Police Department in March 2024 was enough to kill 53,590 Hawai‘i Island residents. In Q1 2024, (January, February, March), the Hawai‘i Police Department recovered a total of 297.91 grams of illicit fentanyl, enough to kill 148,955 Hawai‘i Island residents.



The Hawai‘i Police Department also recovered a total of 278 fentanyl pills, with 278 pills recovered in Area I and zero recovered in Area II.

Police also provided this general information on the ongoing effort to address fentanyl on Hawaiʻi island: