(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department provided its monthly update on last month’s fentanyl related arrests on the Island of Hawaiʻi.
Police report seven fentanyl related arrests in March 2024. Six arrests occurred in East Hawai‘i, and 1 in West Hawai‘i. Police say they recovered a total of 107.18 grams of illicit fentanyl last month, including 100.58 grams in Area I and 6.6 grams in Area II.
This month, police provided added context to the amounts of fentanyl recovered. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just two milligrams of illicit fentanyl, equal to a couple grains of salt, is a lethal dose. The 107.18 total grams of illicit fentanyl recovered by Hawai‘i Police Department in March 2024 was enough to kill 53,590 Hawai‘i Island residents. In Q1 2024, (January, February, March), the Hawai‘i Police Department recovered a total of 297.91 grams of illicit fentanyl, enough to kill 148,955 Hawai‘i Island residents.
The Hawai‘i Police Department also recovered a total of 278 fentanyl pills, with 278 pills recovered in Area I and zero recovered in Area II.
Police also provided this general information on the ongoing effort to address fentanyl on Hawaiʻi island:
Hawai‘i Police Department is committed to fighting drugs on island and apprehending those that distribute and sell illegal narcotics. In recent years, the use of illicit fentanyl has reached epidemic proportions on the mainland and Hawai‘i. Criminal drug networks are mixing this dangerous synthetic opioid into illegal counterfeit pills and selling them as legitimate prescription pills, often with deadly consequences.
Fentanyl safety tips
For fentanyl safety tips, how to recognize fentanyl poisoning, and more, please go to HPD’s website.
Have a drug tip? HPD wants to hear from you!
If you have information relating to illicit drug use and distribution, as well as vice issues such as prostitution, gambling, and other related crimes, Hawai‘i Police Department encourages you to call our East Hawaiʻi and West Hawaiʻi Vice Sections 24-hour anonymous vice/drug tip hotline.
What number do I call?
(808) 329-“ZERO-ICE” (808) 329-0423 — Information pertaining to districts of Kaʻū, Kona, South Kohala, and North Kohala.
(808) 934-“VICE” (808) 934-8423— Information pertaining to districts of Puna, South Hilo, North Hilo, and Hāmākua.
How does the hotline work?
When you call, you will be asked to provide information. You do not have to provide your name, address or telephone number. All information is kept confidential and within the Criminal Investigation Division.
What happens to the information I provide?
Information is cross-referenced, allowing detectives to determine if additional information related to the criminal activity about which you are calling has been reported in the past. Even “small” bits of information can at times provide detectives with the “missing link” that allows them to take action.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - So far on 2024, police say they have recovered enough fentanyl "to kill 148,955 Hawai‘i Island residents."