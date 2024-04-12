(BIVN) – Counterfeit $100 bills have been used in East Hawaiʻi within the past week, prompting a warning from local law enforcement.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is warning the public about the recent usage of counterfeit U.S. $100 bills in East Hawaiʻi within the past week. The counterfeit bills were presented to retail employees in exchange for monetary goods.

The printing of counterfeit bills and the usage of counterfeit bills to obtain goods or services is prohibited under both state and federal law and are felony offenses punishable by up to 10 years of incarceration and monetary fines.

The Hawai‘i Police Department encourages the public and retail employees to thoroughly inspect all U.S. currency and to notify police if they come across fraudulent bills in order to prevent the monetary loss of goods or services. Taking note of individual characteristics of the person presenting the counterfeit bill along with their behavior patterns may assist law enforcement in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting suspects.