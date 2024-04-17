(BIVN) – A $10,000 donation will be used to help Hawai’i Island residents avoid and overcome homelessness.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Central Pacific Bank Foundation donated the money to Hope Services Hawaiʻi.

A news release explained that Hope Services, a Hawaiʻi Island-based homeless services provider, “was selected as one of seven Hawaiʻi non-profit organizations receiving a grant as part of Central Pacific Bank’s 70th Anniversary celebration.”

“We are so grateful for this gift, which will allow us to continue our work to make homelessness on Hawai’i Island rare, brief, and nonrecurring,” says Brandee Menino, CEO of Hope Services Hawaiʻi.

“Central Pacific Bank Foundation selected Hope Services Hawai‘i because of its proven track record for providing much-needed support to homeless individuals across Hawai‘i Island,” said Arnold Martines, CPB President & CEO and CPB Foundation Director. “CPB Foundation is proud to partner with Hope Services Hawai‘i to address this critical need in the community.”

“It is because of donors like Central Pacific Bank Foundation that we can continue to make an impact,” says Menino.