(BIVN) – The human remains discovered last week on a Hawaiian Ocean View Estates property have been identified by police as 39-year-old Anthony Theodore Wagoner whose last known address was in Duluth, Minnesota.
On Monday, April 29, police say an autopsy was performed and the forensic pathologist ruled that Wagoner’s death was caused by a single gunshot wound.
The case has now been reclassified as a murder investigation.
The remains were found on the 92-8700 block of Lotus Blossom Lane in the remote Ocean View subdivision in Kaʻū. At the time, police noted the body had injuries that were suspicious in nature.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department on Wednesday:
Police are asking for anyone who may have heard any gunshots in the area of Lotus Blossom Lane and Princess Kaiulani Boulevard during the first week of April or who may have information regarding this investigation are encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIIAN OCEAN VIEW ESTATES - The human remains were discovered on April 23, 2024, on a property in a remote Kaʻū subdivision.