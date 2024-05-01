(BIVN) – The human remains discovered last week on a Hawaiian Ocean View Estates property have been identified by police as 39-year-old Anthony Theodore Wagoner whose last known address was in Duluth, Minnesota.

On Monday, April 29, police say an autopsy was performed and the forensic pathologist ruled that Wagoner’s death was caused by a single gunshot wound.

The case has now been reclassified as a murder investigation.

The remains were found on the 92-8700 block of Lotus Blossom Lane in the remote Ocean View subdivision in Kaʻū. At the time, police noted the body had injuries that were suspicious in nature.

