(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green signed a bill into law on Friday that empowers counties to regulate short-term rentals in Hawaiʻi.

Senate Bill 2919, passed by the legislature this session, was made law by the Governor during a ceremony that was livestreamed over social media.

SB2919 “clarifies the counties’ authority to regulate the time, place, manner, and duration in which uses of land and structures may take place,: the description of the bill states. It also “clarifies that uses that include the provision of transient accommodations are not considered residential uses and may be phased out or amortized by the counties.” Starting in January 2025, the act expands the scope of the transient accommodations tax law to include certain shelters and vehicles with sleeping accommodations.

From the Office of the Governor:

Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed Senate Bill 2919 into law today, marking a pivotal moment in tackling the short-term rental crisis in Hawaiʻi. The bill clarifies the counties’ authority to control the time, place, manner, and duration of land uses, particularly transient accommodations including short-term rentals. “As we press forward with our ongoing wildfire response and recovery efforts, SB 2919 will be a pivotal tool to address Hawaiʻi’s housing crisis, while ensuring our essential housing programs for Maui recovery remain robust,” said Governor Green. The Governor emphasized that properties participating in the crucial RAP and Direct Lease programs with the state and FEMA would remain unaffected by SB 2919, ensuring continued support for families in need. “Our commitment to maximizing housing availability on Maui and statewide persists, and the state continues to extend support to legal owners who contribute to Maui wildfire relief efforts,” he said.