(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, however the heightened unrest has returned to the upper East Rift Zone and the summit caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu.

Earthquake counts have increased over the past day, and steady inflation continues to be recorded beneath the caldera region.

The current USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY. As of 11 a.m. HST, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has not initiated any closures in the upper Rift Zone due to the uptick in activity. Last week, similar seismic activity prompted some closures along Chain of Craters Road and a suspension of overnight camping in select coastal sites.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday, May 7th:

Summit and upper East Rift Zone Observations: Earthquake counts have increased again with approximately 230 earthquakes the past 24 hours. Of these, approximately 140 earthquakes were located in the upper East Rift Zone in a zone extending from Keanakākoʻi crater to the intersection with Hilina Pali Road. The remaining approximately 90 earthquakes were located in the caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu. Earthquake depths have averaged 2-4 km (1.2-3.1 miles) beneath the surface, and magnitudes have been mostly below M2.0, with a few M2.5 events in the past 24 hours.

Ground deformation continues beneath Halemaʻumaʻu and the south side of Kalaupele and Keanakākoʻi crater. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter continues to record steady inflation beneath Halemaʻumaʻu that began early Saturday morning. The tiltmeter at Sandhill continues to record accelerated uplift in the south caldera region at rates similar to those prior to and during last week’s seismic unrest. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission rates remain low. An SO2 emission rate of approximately 62 tonnes per day was recorded on May 2.