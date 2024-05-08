(BIVN) – The second public hearing on the U.S. Army lease of state land at Pōhakuloa was held Tuesday evening in Hilo.

Compared to the first hearing held the night before in Waimea, a larger crowd turned out to speak at the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center in order to share their thoughts on the second draft environmental impact statement for the Army Training Land Retention at Pōhakuloa Training Area.

Again, the Army livestreamed the hearing on YouTube.

Most of the speakers testified against the land retention in general.

“By you saying you’re good neighbors and stewards of the land, you’re repeating the big lie,” testified Jim Albertini, the president of the Malu ʻĀina Center for Non-Violent Education and Action.

“The land at Pōhakuloa is zoned state Conservation land, the highest protected land status,” Albertini said. “The land may not have been zoned Conservation in ’64 when the lease was first issued, but it is State Conservation District now. So, no lease renewal. No action alternative. No land swaps. Stop the bombing and desecration. Make the military clean up its toxic mess. Return the land to the kānaka maoli. Pay reparations for destruction of the land and psychological injuries caused by your 75 years of bombing Pōhakuloa.”