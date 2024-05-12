(BIVN) – A proclamation ceremony was held on Friday in celebration of Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., hosted the event to “bring focus to the risks that invasive species pose to the environmental and economic health of Hawaiʻi, the good work taking place to combat them, and the importance of a cooperative approach in the effort.”

The proclamation ceremony was recorded by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources and uploaded to Vimeo.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR: