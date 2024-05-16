UPDATE – (5 p.m.) – The Flood Advisory has been cancelled.

(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory has been issued, and continued, for an interior area of Hawaiʻi island, where there has been minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall on Thursday.

“At 3:23 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain continuing over the upper North Hilo and South Hilo Districts,” the National Weather Service reported. “Rain has been falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over a portion of the Saddle Road between Kaumana and the Mauna Kea Access Road. Heavy rainfall should end by sunset.”

Forecasters say some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Pōhakuloa Camp, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Volcano, Glenwood, Mountain View and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Officials previously lifted the Flood Watch for the Big Island. Governor Josh Green on Wednesday issued an Emergency Proclamation for the entire state as a developing kona low threatened to bring heavy rain to the islands, especially the counties of Honolulu, Maui and Kauaʻi.

“The flood threat for the Big Island remains lower than the other islands, therefore, the Big Island is not in the watch at this time,” the National Weather Service wrote Thursday afternoon. “The southeastern slopes could still see moderate to heavy rain during this event, but most of the deep convective showers should remain west of the Big Island.”

The High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores also remains in effect.