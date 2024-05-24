(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has launched a new webpage to recognize exemplary County employees.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Mayor Mitch Roth is pleased to announce the launch of the new County of Hawaiʻi webpage, “He mea nui ʻoe,” dedicated to encouraging the public and county employees to nominate County of Hawaiʻi employees for their exemplary service. This initiative aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding work and exceptional customer service provided by Hawaiʻi County’s dedicated county workforce.

The “He mea nui ʻoe” webpage offers an easy-to-use platform for submitting nominations. By clicking or scanning the QR code on the site, individuals can access the nomination form to highlight the good work and commendable service of county employees.

“We believe it is important to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of our county employees who go above and beyond in their service to our community,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Our employees are the backbone of our county, and their dedication and hard work deserve to be recognized.”

Nominations are open to all county employees, regardless of whether they provide direct service to the public or support their colleagues internally. Mayor Roth encourages everyone, from county employees to members of the public, to take a moment to nominate those who have made a significant impact through their exemplary service.

“We are excited to see the community and our county employees come together to celebrate the amazing contributions of our workforce,” added Mayor Roth. “Every nomination is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees, and we look forward to recognizing and honoring their outstanding service.”

For more information about the “He mea nui ʻoe” initiative and to submit a nomination, please visit hawaiicounty.gov and select the #OurCounty, Our Kuleana tab.