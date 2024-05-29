(BIVN) – A public hearing will take place this at 5 p.m. this evening (Wednesday, May 29) on proposed changes to Hawai‘i County’s real property tax rates.

The Hawaiʻi County Council wants to hear from the community on Council Resolution 525-24, which will reduce the property tax rates for Homeowner and Affordable Rental Classes from $6.15 to $5.75.

If passed, this would decrease property taxes by $40 for every $100,000 of net taxable value.

If the resolution passes, this is what the schedule of tax rates will look like, per $1,000 of assessed valuation, for the various real property classes for fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025:

Testifiers can show up to speak at either Council Chamber, in Hilo or at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center. The deadline for submission of written public testimony is by May 29th at noon. The Office of the County Clerk will accept receipt of your written public testimony.



E-mail testimony to: counciltestimony@hawaiicounty.gov