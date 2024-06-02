(BIVN) – The importance of Waimea’s watersheds will be the focus of the next town meeting, set for this Thursday.

A number of speakers will talk about watershed protection, restoration and invasive species management at the Waimea Community Association’s June 6th Town Meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the W.M. Keck Observatory conference room.

“Healthy watersheds are generationally important critical habitats for many reasons including the way they replenish surface and groundwater for agriculture and potable use,” said WCA President Nancy Carr Smith in a news release promoting the event.

The entire community is welcome to attend the WCA Town Meeting, either in person or virtually via WCA’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. The meeting will be recorded and available for later viewing.

“Also as always, questions are welcome – preferably in advance by emailing WaimeaCommunityAssociation@gmail.com,” organizers say. “Questions may also be typed into the Facebook chat and will be addressed as time permits.”

The Waimea Community Association news release had more about the five Hawaiʻi Island partners who will share their priorities, achievements and concerns:

Leading off the discussion will be Nick Agorastos, Natural Resources Management Specialist V – Program Manager with the State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). Agorastos is responsible for managing and protecting the Natural Area Reserve System (NARS) island wide. He will share what specific projects the State is working on in our area, share the challenges and opportunities found, as well as talk about the State Tree Nursery here in Lalamilo and how far-reaching the tree nursery is. Next, Zachary Judd, Forester with Parker Ranch, will share the ranch’s management plan in terms of reforestation, increasing their forestry footprint, controlling invasive species, and helping to build a forestry economy, while balancing the need for trees and productivity of the land. Mahina Patterson, who coordinates the Kohala Watershed Partnership, will then discuss their stewardship of Kohala watershed areas, and share what that kuleana looks like. “We will learn ‘what a difference a fence makes’ and why working to protect certain natural areas from invasive species is so important,” said Carr Smith. The Mauna Kea Forest Restoration Project will then be addressed by Kassandra Talamatez, who is a restoration technician for this project that falls under DLNR DOFAW. She will explain this project’s focus on protecting the Palila bird, which is a critically endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper. Next, born from the Richard Smart Funds’ newly emerging Waimea Community Weaving Hui, will be an introduction of the Third Spaces prototype hui that was “planted” by Kealii Thoene and other Waimea community volunteers. “This hui is working to understand and encourage more public spaces for residents, and creating volunteer efforts that include planting native trees in public outdoor spaces that we all love,” said Thoene. WCA Town Meetings always include a brief public safety update by South Kohala Community Policing Officers, and a presentation by a community not-for-profit organization. Because June is Pride Month nationally, WCA’s spotlighted nonprofit will be Equality Hawai’i with presenter Mark Gordon.

For more information about the meeting or Waimea Community Association, visit WaimeaTown.org.