(BIVN) – Eligible pastoral lessees in Puʻukapu will be able to get AT&T Wi-Fi hotspots from the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands this week.

DHHL wants to ensure reliable broadband service for those in Puʻukapu who are facing the loss of service from Sandwich Isles Communications, while mostly being outside the service areas for both Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum.

Fiber optic service is planned for the Puʻukapu area in 2025.

Hotspot distribution will take place at the DHHL Waimea District Office located at 64-756 Māmalahoa Highway during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, June 4: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

According to the DHHL:

To receive a hotspot, individuals must be a current SIC broadband customer who has been without service since April 2024. Hotspots will be issued one per lessee. Each hotspot includes one month of unlimited Wi-Fi prepaid by DHHL.

“Reliable access to phone and internet service is a critical lifeline for our Puʻukapu lessees,” said DHHL Broadband Coordinator Jaren Tengan. “Our goal is to provide SIC customers with an interim solution as they transition to an alternate provider.”

Governor Josh Green recently signed an Emergency Proclamation “to avoid loss of telecommunications services for many Hawaiian Home Lands households across the state.”