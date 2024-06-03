(BIVN) – Temporary closures in place in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the new eruption of Kīlauea, and officials say lava is not visible to the public.

The eruption that began just after midnight on June 3rd is in a closed area southwest of Kīlauea caldera is not accessible. The National Park Service says no safe lava-viewing locations have been established at this time.

The park itself is open, but due to the “remote and unpredictable nature of the fissure eruption”, the following temporary closures have been put in place:

Hilina Pali Road from Chain of Craters Road intersection

Kulanaokuaiki Campground

Pepeiao Cabin

Kaʻaha Trail and campground

Kaʻū Desert Trail and pullout on Highway 11

Maunaiki Trail

“Most popular areas in the park remain open,” the National Park Service says, “including Kīlauea Visitor Center, overlooks along Crater Rim Trail, Volcano House, Nāhuku lava tube, and Chain of Craters Road, but no lava is visible to the public. Coastal backcountry sites from Halapē to the east remain open.”

The National Park Service added “a beautiful red-orange lava glow was visible in the sky before dawn from overlooks along Crater Rim Trail including Uēkahuna and Volcano House. Early risers witnessed the glowing evidence of Pele, the elemental force of Hawaiian volcanoes, return for the first time since September 2023. After daybreak, a wispy distant gas plume became visible from Uēkahuna and other summit overlooks.

The National Park says it expects an influx of visitors hoping to see the latest volcanic activity, which can change at anytime. Park officials made the following recommendations:

Volcanic eruptions are hazardous. Stay on marked trails and overlooks, and do not enter closed areas. Avoid cliff edges and earth cracks which are unstable.

Respect Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners who honor the sacred legacy of this land and give them space to practice their customs.

Slow down and drive safely. Expect long waits for parking spaces at popular vantage points.

The eruption is entirely within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and poses no threat to the community at this time, officials say.