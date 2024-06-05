(BIVN) – Police have identified the driver who was killed in a single vehicle collision Tuesday morning in South Kohala.

27-year-old Samiu Kealoha Kama Olevao of Waikoloa died in the car crash that took place near the 5-mile marker on Waikoloa Road.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a call at 1:34 a.m., a police investigation revealed that a silver 1998 Lexus ES300 sedan traveling east (mauka) had failed to negotiate a right turn, causing it to cross the double solid yellow lines. After crossing the center line, the vehicle went off the makai shoulder of the road, rolled several times, and landed on a rock embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled. The 27-year-old male driver was transported to Kona Community Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:09 a.m. Additionally, inside the 1998 Lexus were a 4-year-old female and a 3-year-old female, both of whom were transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital for medical attention. Subsequently, both children received treatment and were later discharged. Police believe that speed and impairment are factors in the crash. The 27-year-old male was not wearing his seatbelt.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police note this is the 19th traffic fatality of 2024, compared to 9 at this time last year.