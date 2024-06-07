(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for all south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi.

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet will be possible until Saturday morning.

“The current south swell is a bit stronger than forecast, generating surf slightly higher than forecast at High Surf Advisory threshold,” the National Weather Service wrote. “While this advisory expires after tonight, another south swell expected to peak late Saturday into Sunday will boost surf heights above advisory threshold again.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense added that the advisory is in place for shores in the Puna, Kaʻū, and Kona districts. There are no reported beach closures at this time.

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water,” civil defense officials stated. “You will be informed as conditions change.”