(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

The eruption on the upper Southwest Rift Zone ended the same day it started, and incandescence from the fissure vents is no longer visible in nighttime webcam images. Volcanic gas emissions at the eruption site have also returned to near-background levels.

“Earthquake counts in the summit region remain elevated, while tremor has dropped to background levels,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Monday. “Inflationary ground deformation of the summit continues.”

“Although the eruption has ended, renewed pulses of seismicity and deformation could result in new eruptive episodes within the area or elsewhere within the summit region,” scientists repeated.

In Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, the Maunaiki Trail and Kaʻū Desert Trail are closed due to volcanic gas and other hazards. The Footprints Exhibit is open as of June 7th.

From the USGS HVO update posted on Monday, June 10th:

Eruption Site Observations: No lava is erupting. Glow from fissure vents is no longer visible in webcam imagery. Volcanic gas emissions at the eruption site are approaching background levels (100 tonnes per day or less). Total SO2 emission rates for the summit and eruption site of approximately 400 t/d were measured on June 6. Seismic activity remains low at the eruption site. Summit and Upper Rift Zone Observations: Rates of seismicity beneath the summit, upper East Rift Zone, and upper Southwest Rift Zone were elevated over the past day. Over 60 earthquakes occurred over the past 24 hours. Earthquakes were mostly located beneath the south caldera region and upper East Rift Zone, at depths of 1.5-3 km (1–1.8 miles), with magnitudes under M2.5. Tremor has decreased to background levels across the summit region. Inflationary ground deformation of the summit continued over the past day. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter northwest of the summit recorded overall inflation of approximately 1.5 microradian over the past 24 hours, with little overall change since 6:00 p.m. HST last night. The Sand Hill tiltmeter southwest of the summit recorded approximately 6 microradians of inflation over the past 24 hours.

Lower Rift Zone Observations: Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the middle and lower East Rift Zone and lower Southwest Rift Zone are low. Eruptive activity and unrest have been restricted to the summit and upper rift zone regions. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone remain below detection limits for SO2, indicating that SO2 emissions from Puʻuʻōʻō are negligible. Eruption Summary: Emplacement of a magmatic dike began just after 12:00 p.m. HST on June 2, 2024, beneath the area of Kaluapele south of Halemaʻumaʻu. Seismicity continued to intensify beneath this area and HVO raised the alert levels from Advisory/Yellow to Watch/Orange as the dike shallowed. Around 8:00 p.m. on June 2 a strong deflation signal on the Sand Hill tiltmeter indicated that a significant mass of lava moved to another location despite a lack of seismicity. After the deflationary event, seismicity declined significantly, and it was no longer possible to track the underground location of the magma. Data from USGS webcams and Keck Observatory webcams determined that the eruption began at 12:30 a.m. June 3, and effusion at the vents remained active until approximately 9:00 a.m., though lava flows were moving sluggishly until about noon on June 3. Numerous large ground cracks formed in the vicinity of the eruption extending westward to within 540 yards (500 meters) of Maunaiki. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates of 12,000-15,000 t/d were measured on June 3, and 5,500 t/d on June 4.