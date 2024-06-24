(BIVN) – The Protecting Oceania Hui, a group of environmental and cultural Pacific organizations, has released a statement calling for an end to the multinational RIMPAC military exercise.

The 29th biennial RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific), will start this week. The military exercise involves 29 nations and more than 25,000 personnel. RIMPAC will run from June 27 to August 1, in and around the Hawaiian Islands.

The exercise will involve 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, and more than 150 aircraft, the U.S. Navy reported. It is said to be the world’s largest international maritime exercise.

“RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans,” the U.S. Navy wrote.

In the past, RIMPAC has utilized lands on Hawaiʻi island, such as the harbor at Kawaihae and Pōhakuloa Training Area.

Here is the statement from the Protecting Oceania Hui in full:

As the members of Protecting Oceania, representing the peoples of Hawaiʻi, Aotearoa, West Papua, Papua New Guinea, Kanaky, Vanuatu, Fiji, Rotuma, Solomon Islands, First Nation peoples of Australia and the Torres Strait Islands, and South Sea Islanders, Guåhan and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Pohnpei, Palau, Banaba, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, Tahiti, Liu Chiu and our allies. We stand together, in order to fulfill our sacred duty to be good ancestors, and firmly oppose the militarization of our islands and oceans. Specifically, we oppose the upcoming 29th Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises that will be held from June 27th to August 1st in and around the Hawaiian Islands. These exercises threaten our sovereignties and our communities, human and other-than-human alike, here in Hawaiʻi, across Moananuiākea, and throughout the world. We oppose the biennial desecration of our sacred oceanic spaces by the 29 countries who will be playing war games during RIMPAC: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States. We are especially shocked by those countries who claim that they oppose genocide and who have vehemently taken positions against Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people, specifically Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Indonesia, who contradict there positions by coming to Hawaiʻi to play together at war. We call upon these nations in particular to pull your militaries from joining in these exercises. We also demand that Indonesia, who is committing genocide in West Papua not only cease its participation in these exercises, but we demand a Free and Independent West Papua. We also demand that France remove its colonial occupation of Kanaky. We oppose turning Hawaiʻi’s lands and waters into training grounds for imperial and genocidal regimes that will engage in ocean, ground, and amphibious assaults. We stand against the violence RIMPAC will bring to the islands as well as the imperial violence it has and will continue to promote and naturalize around the world. We who love and value life oppose these exercises without equivocation and for the sake of every oppressed community in every corner of the earth. We stand committed to a free and liberated Oceania and the will remain steadfast in our commitment until these exercises cease to exist.

