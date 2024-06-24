(BIVN) – The Protecting Oceania Hui, a group of environmental and cultural Pacific organizations, has released a statement calling for an end to the multinational RIMPAC military exercise.
The 29th biennial RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific), will start this week. The military exercise involves 29 nations and more than 25,000 personnel. RIMPAC will run from June 27 to August 1, in and around the Hawaiian Islands.
The exercise will involve 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, and more than 150 aircraft, the U.S. Navy reported. It is said to be the world’s largest international maritime exercise.
“RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans,” the U.S. Navy wrote.
In the past, RIMPAC has utilized lands on Hawaiʻi island, such as the harbor at Kawaihae and Pōhakuloa Training Area.
Here is the statement from the Protecting Oceania Hui in full:
As the members of Protecting Oceania, representing the peoples of Hawaiʻi, Aotearoa, West Papua, Papua New Guinea, Kanaky, Vanuatu, Fiji, Rotuma, Solomon Islands, First Nation peoples of Australia and the Torres Strait Islands, and South Sea Islanders, Guåhan and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Pohnpei, Palau, Banaba, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, Tahiti, Liu Chiu and our allies.
We stand together, in order to fulfill our sacred duty to be good ancestors, and firmly oppose the militarization of our islands and oceans. Specifically, we oppose the upcoming 29th Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises that will be held from June 27th to August 1st in and around the Hawaiian Islands. These exercises threaten our sovereignties and our communities, human and other-than-human alike, here in Hawaiʻi, across Moananuiākea, and throughout the world.
We oppose the biennial desecration of our sacred oceanic spaces by the 29 countries who will be playing war games during RIMPAC: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States.
We are especially shocked by those countries who claim that they oppose genocide and who have vehemently taken positions against Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people, specifically Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Indonesia, who contradict there positions by coming to Hawaiʻi to play together at war. We call upon these nations in particular to pull your militaries from joining in these exercises. We also demand that Indonesia, who is committing genocide in West Papua not only cease its participation in these exercises, but we demand a Free and Independent West Papua. We also demand that France remove its colonial occupation of Kanaky.
We oppose turning Hawaiʻi’s lands and waters into training grounds for imperial and genocidal regimes that will engage in ocean, ground, and amphibious assaults. We stand against the violence RIMPAC will bring to the islands as well as the imperial violence it has and will continue to promote and naturalize around the world.
We who love and value life oppose these exercises without equivocation and for the sake of every oppressed community in every corner of the earth. We stand committed to a free and liberated Oceania and the will remain steadfast in our commitment until these exercises cease to exist.
The statement listed these supporting organizations and individuals:
Supporting Organizations
- Hawaiʻi Peace & Justice
- Pacific Theology College
- Free West Papua Campaign
- Pacific Network On Globalisation
- Diverse Voices and Actions (DIVA) for Equality Fiji
- Kaʻahahui Hawaiʻi Aloha ʻĀina (Hui Aloha ʻĀina)
- Prutehi Litekyan/Save Ritidian
- Our Common Wealth 670
- Kanaeokana
- Kaʻohewai
- Hawaiʻi Unity and Liberation Institute
- KAHEA
- ʻĀina Momona
- ʻĀina Aloha Economic Futures
- Hawaiʻi People’s Fund
- Independent Guåhan
- Te Pāti Māori
- Hawaiʻi Alliance for Pacific Islanders
- Jo-Jikum Hoʻaka Mana
- Black Pacific Alliance
- Grassroots Global Justice Alliance
- Micronesia Climate Change Alliance
- Australian Association for Pacific Studies
- Vā Moana Research Cluster at Auckland University of Technology
- Pacific Islander and Asian American Ministries (PAAM) of the United Church of Christ
- Gi Matan Guma’
- Earth Water People
- Anakbayan Hawaiʻi
- Students Protesting Against Militarism (S.P.A.M.)
- Jewish Voices for Peace Hawaiʻi
- International Women’s Network Against Militarism
- Hawaiʻi Okinawa Alliance
- LAING Hawaiʻi
- Valley Now, Wellington, NZ
- Oceanic Refractions
- Wisdom Circles Oceania
- Uli Movement: Weaving Our Stories
- Birthworkers of Color Collective
Supporting Individuals
- Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Maui County Councilmember
- Julian Aguon, International Human Rights Lawyer and Founder of Blue Ocean Law
- Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, MP For Te Tai Hauāuru and Te Pāti Maori Co-Leader
- Dr. Jon Kamakawiwoʻole Osorio, Dean, Hawaiʻinuiākea School Of Hawaiian Knowledge, University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa
- Dr. Kamanamaikalani Beamer, Director Of Kamakakūokalani Center For Hawaiian Studies, University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa
- Dr. Kahikina de Silva, Associate Professor, Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language, University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa
- Dr. Emalani Case, Senior Lecturer in Pacific Studies at the University of Auckland
- Dr. Katerina Teaiwa, Australia National University, School of Culture, History & Language; Vice-President, Australian Association for Pacific Studies
- Dr. Melinda Mann, Senior Learning Designer and Lecturer for Cultural Competency within the Office of Indigenous Engagement, Central Queensland University
- Kim Kruger, Lecturer and Researcher Moondani Balluk Academic Centre, Victoria University, AU
- Dr. April K. Henderson, Senior Lecturer in Pacific Studies, Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington
- Dr. Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio, Associate Professor of Indigenous and Native Hawaiian Politics, University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa
- Tēvita O. Kaʻili, PhD, Professor of Anthropology & Cultural Sustainability, Faculty of Culture, Language & Performing Arts Brigham Young University – Hawaiʻi
- Presley Keʻalaanuhea Ah Mook Sang, Kumu A’o, Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language, University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa
- Johanna Kapōmaikaʻi Stone, Kumu A’o, Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language, University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa
- Kalikoaloha Martin, Kumu A’o, Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language, University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa
- Line-Noue Memea Kruse, Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi
- ʻUlise Funaki , Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi
- Dr. Dion Enari, Senior Lecturer, Auckland University Of Technology Rev.
- Dr. Kaleo Patterson, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wahiawa, Oahu, HI
- Rev. Dr. Ha’aheo Guanson, Executive Director of Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center
- Kealoha Pisciotta, Kai Palaoa
- Mialisa Otis, Puʻuhonua O Wailupe
- Richard Salvador, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center
- Kerri A. Inglis, Professor Of History, University Of Hawaiʻi, Hilo
- Nawahineokalaʻi Lanzilo, Founder/Director Pulse Oceania
- Jaimey Hamilton Faris, University of Hawaiʻi, Mānoa
- Angaʻaefonu Bain-Vete, Artist and Illustrator Fiji
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - A number of Pacific organizations have released a statement in opposition to the RIMPAC military exercise set to begin in Hawaiʻi this week.