(BIVN) – A male swimmer was transported to the hospital Monday evening after receiving what appeared to be a shark bite on his foot while swimming Anaeho‘omalu Bay in Waikoloa.

Hawai‘i police say they have launched a “public accident investigation” on Monday afternoon, June 24, 2024, in connection with the incident that occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 24.

A 20-year old male visitor from Romania was swimming about 15 to 20 feet offshore at Anaeho‘omalu – a popular beach on the South Kohala coast – when police say “he suddenly felt pain to his right foot and discovered he had lacerations to the top and bottom of his foot, which was bleeding profusely.”

“The victim and two others near him in the water did not see any shark but medical personnel on scene related that the injuries were consistent with a shark bite,” police wrote in a news release. The injuries were said to be “non-life-threatening”.

The man was taken to Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital in Waimea. Officials said there are no plans to close Anaeho‘omalu Bay at this time.



There have been shark-related injuries at Anaeho‘omalu previously. In March 2023, a man in his 60’s was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and type. A few months before that, a man was injured after a reported encounter with a 12-foot tiger shark at the same bay.

Police ask anyone who may have information on this case to contact Officer Jessica Cook at (808) 887-3080.

The incident on Hawaiʻi island occurred one day after lifeguard, pro surfer, and actor Tamayo Perry was killed by a shark off the North Shore of Oʻahu. Perry was 49.