(BIVN) – A 53-year-old man visiting from Colorado died on Saturday morning after possibly drowning off Kehena Beach in Puna.

The victim has been positively identified as Timothy Zedalis of Denver, Colorado.

Hawai‘i Island police responded to the Kehena Beach at 8:13 a.m. on June 29, “after receiving information that a male was unresponsive and not breathing after being pulled from the water.”

“With the assistance of a by-stander, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was administered by a bystander and HFD Medics, but was later pronounced dead after being transported to the Hilo Medical Center,” police reported. “Police have initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.”

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or lead investigator, Puna Patrol Officer Edward Petrie at (808) 965-2716.