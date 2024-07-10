(BIVN) – A long anticipated dredging project has begun at the Wailoa Small Boat Harbor in Hilo.

The $3.1 million project began Tuesday, and is expected to be complete by the end of the year, if not sooner, state officials say.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

Depending on the location, sediment build up and available funding, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) attempts to conduct dredging operations in state small boat harbors every five to eight years. Dredging at Wailoa became a critical concern for Hawai‘i Island boaters after the Pohoiki ramp was surrounded by lava during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. DOBOR, hearing community input, fast tracked the contracting, permitting and design process, which could only begin once the legislature appropriated funding and Governor Green released those funds.

DOBOR Engineer Finn McCall explained, “It’s a multistep process. The first thing that has to happen is funds have to be allocated. Once the funds are appropriated there then has to be a request to release the funds and that takes time. Only when the funds are released can we actually begin actions on a project. That includes design, permitting, and environmental reviews.” The process for Wailoa was about five months, compared to the nine months it normally takes. So far this week, a shore-based excavator and front-end loader are moving dark brown soil from the harbor basin and spreading it along the shoreline, where ultimately it will be trucked away.