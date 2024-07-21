(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric has updated its plans for a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.

Last week, the company announced the release of an updated Electrification of Transportation (EoT) Strategic Roadmap, a plan that includes dozens of specific actions the utility plans to undertake through 2030 in support of the EV market.

The roadmap can be downloaded here.

Among the actions recommended in the report:

Enable charging for personal mobility by adding public chargers and improving their maintenance.

Engage disadvantaged communities and rideshare and transit partners to inform public EV charger siting.

Expand make-ready infrastructure programs to support additional fleet electrification.

Pilot innovative charge management technologies to support off-peak charging for customers.

Reinforce community resiliency efforts and pursue pilots that support the safe, cost effective and reliable integration of electric vehicles into the grid.

Support workforce development through inclusive partnerships to develop charger and vehicle maintenance curriculum for training and certification programs.

From the Hawaiian Electric news release:

More than 50 organizations provided input for EoT Strategic Roadmap 2.0, including advocacy groups, nonprofits, automakers and dealerships, fleet operators, labor unions, government agencies and academic institutions. The updated roadmap was filed recently with the Public Utilities Commission. The report acknowledges the extensive work Hawaiian Electric has done since producing one of the utility industry’s first EoT roadmap in 2018. Still, there is a long way to go to meet Hawai‘i’s critical climate goals and unlock the benefits of electric transportation for all Hawaiian Electric customers, the report notes. The updated roadmap will guide the company as it rises to meet these challenges. The number of registered EVs on Hawai‘i’s roadways has quadrupled since 2018 to more than 32,000 today, and EVs now comprise 11% of new passenger vehicle sales statewide. A growing number of EV models are available for sale, including the first medium- and heavy-duty EV options, and the economics of EV ownership have improved. “Much has changed since the original roadmap filing and the landscape will continue to evolve,” said Jamila Jarmon, Hawaiian Electric’s acting director of Electrification of Transportation. “As we work to implement our EoT actions in the coming years, new ideas and opportunities for further innovation will no doubt emerge. We are confident that this roadmap sets us on the right path and allows us to seize new opportunities to deliver value to our customers as they arise.”