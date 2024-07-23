(BIVN) – South Kohala Patrol Officer Kristi Crivello was honored by the Hawaiʻi County Council last month for going “above and beyond the expectations of her position when working with the residents of South Kohala,” the police department says.

Officer Crivello was given the Haweo Award during a ceremony held at council chambers in Kona on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: