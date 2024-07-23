(BIVN) – South Kohala Patrol Officer Kristi Crivello was honored by the Hawaiʻi County Council last month for going “above and beyond the expectations of her position when working with the residents of South Kohala,” the police department says.
Officer Crivello was given the Haweo Award during a ceremony held at council chambers in Kona on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
On April 3, 2024, Officer Crivello responded to a call for service for a welfare check of a man who had been dealing with mental health issues. His parents, who live on the mainland, called police requesting the welfare check after the man reportedly made statements about threatening to commit a crime and committing suicide.
Officer Crivello was able to locate the man and speak with him, using her de-escalation skills to calm him down. Additionally, she contacted his parents, who said they had called the police on several occasions fearing their son would hurt himself or others and they were having difficulties getting him the mental health help he needed.
Officer Crivello continued to follow-up with the family, working with the parents to get their grown son to a facility on the mainland where he is receiving mental health treatment with positive results. The man’s parents sent a letter to the department stating their deep appreciation for Officer Crivello’s compassion and assistance in helping them finally get their son the treatment he desperately needed.
In another instance, Officer Crivello attended an impromptu neighborhood meeting regarding crime in the area. When the meeting started getting contentious, Officer Crivello used her wealth of knowledge and experience to help area residents channel their focus towards positive outcomes. She provided information on how to be effective witnesses and crime prevention tips. As a result, the residents became interested in starting a Neighborhood Watch program for several surrounding streets.
During her 20-year career with Hawai‘i Police Department, Officer Crivello’s actions have prevented violence, saved lives, and had an unforgettable effect that touched the hearts of grateful families in our community. Her compassion, professionalism, and passion for serving and protecting the South Kohala community makes her an invaluable asset to Hawai‘i Police Department.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Officer Crivello was honored by the Hawaiʻi County Council in June for how she responded to a call for a welfare check of a man who had been dealing with mental health issues.