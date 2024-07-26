(BIVN) – The winners of this year’s Hawaiʻi Coffee Association cupping contest have been announced.

The Hawaiʻi Coffee Association’s 15th Annual Statewide Coffee Cupping Competition took place during the 29th HCA conference, held from July 18 to 20 at the Ala Moana Hotel in Waikiki.

“We are thrilled with this year’s turnout and seeing such enthusiastic participation in our diverse range of presentations,” says conference chair Juli Burden of the Hawaii Agricultural Research Center. “This support is a testament to the dedication of the coffee community here in Hawaii.”

From a Hawaii Coffee Association news release:

Statewide Cupping Competition Results



A total of 103 entries, up from 68 in 2023, vied in the 15th Statewide Hawaii Coffee Association Cupping Competition. Brittany Horn, HCA cupping committee chair and co-owner of Pacific Coffee Research (PCR), notes the competition’s 51 percent higher turnout is likely due to a positive bounce-back after the 2020 introduction of Coffee Leaf Rust and a high-yield year. “Additionally, the competition committee brought back the commercial division this year,” adds Horn. “In a similar manner to an auction, the commercial division requires a two-pound sample be submitted representative of a 300-pound lot.”

The annual competition received 20 commercial and 83 creative division entries. The top three scoring coffees of the 103 entries were in the creative division and all hailed from Kona. This division is reserved for smallholder farms with entries under the direct control of owners. Taking first place overall was a fruit-dried (natural process), 36-hour anaerobic fermentation Geisha variety with yeast inoculation produced by Geisha Kona Coffee earning a record final score of 87.83 points. Monarch Coffee Farm entered a 36-hour ferment parchment-dried (washed) Geisha variety placing second with a score of 87.40. Uluwehi Coffee Farm received a score of 87.25 with a 100-hour ferment with K1 yeast and fruit-dried (natural process) SL34 variety. The top 10 highest scoring coffees were recognized and awards were also presented to the top coffees produced in Hawaii Department of Agriculture-recognized growing regions located throughout the islands. Top placing coffees by district were all from the creative division. They included Miranda’s Farms of Ka‘u with a parchment-dried Geisha scoring 85.63 and O’o Farms of Maui earning 84.20 with a pulp-dried (honey-process) Red Catuai variety. On O’ahu, Waialua Estate’s 72-hour ferment and fruit-dried Typica earned 83.42. Hilo Coffee Company of the Hawaii region (encompassing Hilo and Puna) scored an 80.63 with their 72-hour ferment Typica and Hog Heaven Coffee’s Typica of Hamakua earned 80.58.

Coffees in the commercial division were bested by Hula Daddy’s of Kona’s parchment-dried and yeast-innoculated Typica with 84.29 points. Kona’s Mauka Meadows’ parchment-dried and 24-hour ferment Typica and Kona’s Kopika Farm’s parchment-dried Red Bourbon tied for second place with a score of 82.63. Ka’u Coffee Mill followed in scoring 81.63 with a pulp-dried Typica. Commercial entrants can be growers or processors with corporate brands and multi-estate coffees being eligible. “I was so impressed with the top scores from this year’s competition,” noted Horn. “The Top Ten’s average score was an 86.6—up from 85.48 last year—and all coffees in the Top Ten scored over 85 points.”