(BIVN) – Organizations interested in obtaining land acquisition grants through the Legacy Land Conservation Program are invited to submit an application by October 11, 2024.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says the grants “are to preserve and protect land through acquisition that has natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production, or historic value. This includes park and trail systems that provide access to such land.”

State agencies, counties and nonprofit land conservation organizations are eligible to apply.

According to the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

Approximately $6.7 million in grant funds is expected to be available for award through a competitive process that includes consultation with state agencies and legislators, investigations and recommendations from DLNR’s Legacy Land Conservation Commission, and approvals from the Board of Land and Natural Resources and the Governor.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR says detailed information is available on the Legacy Land Conservation Program website. The program office can be contacted via email: legacyland@hawaii.gov, or telephone at 808-586-0921.