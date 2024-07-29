(BIVN) – Drought conditions are expanding on the island of Hawaiʻi.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says warm temperatures and dry conditions continued across much of Hawaiʻi this week. “Drought and abnormal dryness were expanded on Maui, Oahu, Lanai, Molokai and the Big Island, while moderate drought was introduced on Kauai,” the Monitor wrote in a recent Pacific Drought Summary.

Much of Hawaiʻi island is now under D0 (Abnormally Dry) conditions, with areas of D1 (Moderate Drought) in South Kohala, Puna, and windward Kaʻū.

There are also a patches of D2 (Severe Drought) on the western slope of Maunakea and the windward side of South Point in Kaʻū, including part of Naʻalehu.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, under D2 conditions: