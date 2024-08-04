(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island residents will be able to recycle any old, working refrigerator or freezer – and receive $100 per unit – at an upcoming event in Puna.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management in partnership with the state’s energy conservation program, Hawaiʻi Energy, will hold the “Rid-A-Fridge” program on Saturday, August 24, at Keaʻau Middle School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Hawai‘i Energy’s Rid-A-Fridge program is a convenient way for residents to recycle their old, energy-consuming refrigerators and freezers which not only helps them save on their monthly electric bills, but also prevents these appliances from filling up landfills,” said Caroline Carl, executive director, Hawai‘i Energy. “We’re pleased to partner with the County of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Environmental Management for this program to make it easier for participants to properly recycle their appliances.”

From a Hawaiʻi Energy news release:

Residents must apply in advance, and applications are available on a first come, first served basis. The drive is open to Hawaiʻi Island residents of the following zip codes: 96749, 96778, and 96771. Residents must download the application form on the County of Hawai‘i website and email the completed form to denise.e.nakamura@leidos.com by August 20, 2024. If submitting by snail mail, the deadline to mail is August 18, 2024.

“Hawai‘i Energy’s Rid-A-Fridge program not only helps tackle public dumping, but empowers our families to reinvest in energy efficiency on their own terms,” said Alex White, recycling specialist with the County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management. Since 2010, Hawai‘i Energy has recycled more than 6,000 units through its Rid-A-Fridge program across Hawai‘i Island, Maui County and O‘ahu.

To download the required application form, visit this page on the hawaiizerowaste.org website.