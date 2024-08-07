(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi will hold a Day of Remembrance on Thursday, August 8th, marking the one-year anniversary of the devastating Maui fires.

“Our thoughts and prayers have been with the people of Maui throughout this past year,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This Day of Remembrance is a chance for us to stand in solidarity with our friends, family, and colleagues who were affected by the wildfires. It’s a time to come together as an ʻohana, reflect on the impacts people have faced, and show our ongoing support for recovery efforts.”

From one week – August 8th to 15th – the County of Hawaiʻi will mark the occasion with several special initiatives:

A special proclamation will be displayed in the Mayor’s office, where materials will be available for anyone wishing to write notes of support to the people of Maui. Sign of Solidarity: A sign of solidarity will be placed at the County Building at 25 Aupuni Street in Hilo to signify our community’s support for Maui.

Mayor Roth encourages interested County employees and community members to participate by submitting letters, poems, notes of support, or flat paper artwork, which will be collected and sent to Maui. Contributions will be accepted at the Mayor’s office through Thursday, August 15. These sentiments will be packaged and shared with Mayor Bissen’s office on Maui, where they will be displayed in various county buildings and facilities for the Maui community.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Josh Green ordered flags at all state offices to be flown at half-staff in honor of the 102 lives lost in the Maui fires.



“Exactly one year ago, we lost cherished lives of mothers, fathers, grandparents, sons, daughters and friends. As we observe the one-year mark of the Maui Wildfires through commemorative events this weekend, let’s honor their memories and never forget those we lost in Lahaina,” said Governor Green. “Together, we will pave a path toward resilience and hope, preserve the spirit of Lahaina, and continue to rebuild with the community with strength and unity.”