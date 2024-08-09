(BIVN) – Starting next week, Hilo Bayfront will be the “the center of the outrigger canoe paddling”, County officials say, as it hosts the International Vaʻa Federation World Sprint Championships from August 13 to 24, 2024.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

More than 2,800 paddlers from 27 competing countries will participate in the races, which will take place at Hilo Bayfront Beach Park through the support and partnership of the International Va‘a Federation (IVF), the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association (HCRA), and the County of Hawaiʻi. “We’re excited to welcome thousands of paddlers and their families to our shores,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Our island is home to some of the world’s top paddlers, and we’re eager to see them shine on the global stage. In true Hawaiʻi Island fashion, we look forward to welcoming our guests with open arms, while promoting responsible, safe, and respectful visits. Paddling is a cornerstone of our culture, and we’re confident that our community will make this event truly special.” The County last hosted the IVF World Sprint Championships in 2004.

Event Schedule

August 9: HCRA Setup Begins

HCRA Setup Begins August 13-15: Course Familiarization

Course Familiarization August 15: Opening Ceremony (4 p.m.)

Opening Ceremony (4 p.m.) August 16-17: Elite World Championship and Para Racing

Elite World Championship and Para Racing August 18-24: Club World Championship (August 24 if needed)

Club World Championship (August 24 if needed) August 20: Culture Night at Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium (6 p.m. -9 p.m.)

Culture Night at Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium (6 p.m. -9 p.m.) August 23-26: Event Breakdown

Due to the thousands of additional visitors that will be in Hilo, motorists should expect a large amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the downtown area, starting next week. Things could be especially congested along Kamehameha Avenue near Hilo Bayfront Beach Park and Wailoa River State Recreation Area.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Given the large number of participants and spectators expected for this prestigious sporting event, significant traffic congestion in the area is anticipated. Hawai‘i Island police kindly request that those not participating in or spectating the event avoid the vicinity to help alleviate traffic congestion.



Free parking for the event will be available within the Bayfront area and directly across in the grassy fields. Consequently, a large number of pedestrians will be crossing Kamehameha Avenue. Special duty police will be stationed along Kamehameha Avenue to assist pedestrians from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the duration of the races.



We urge the public to be mindful of pedestrians and drive cautiously in this area.



Additionally, overflow parking will be available at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium parking lot. Caution should also be exercised when driving in this area, as pedestrians will be walking from the Civic Auditorium to the event site.

“We are thrilled to welcome competitors and canoe racing enthusiasts from around the globe to enjoy beautiful Hilo Bayfront Beach Park and all that Hawai‘i Island has to offer,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks & Recreation. “I extend a sincere mahalo to our Parks & Recreation staff, partners throughout state and county government, and HCRA for working together as we prepare to host this important international event.”

For more information about the event, including daily race schedules, visit the IFV event website: 2024 World Sprints – Hilo – International Va’a Federation.