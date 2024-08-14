(BIVN) – An 18-year-old from Kona has been arrested and charged for alleged “production, possession, and distribution” of child pornography.

Police say Dominic Roberts of Kailua Kona was initially arrested in December 2023 when he was the age of 17. He has since turned 18 and a State of Hawai‘i family court judge has found Roberts fit to be tried as an adult in the adult criminal court.

The charges follow a year-long joint investigation by the Hawaiʻi Police Department and federal law enforcement agencies.

Police say Roberts “was released from the custody of family court and taken into police custody under the strength of an arrest warrant” for the following offenses:

First-degree promoting of child abuse (production)

Two counts of second-degree promoting of child abuse (possession of 30 or more images or videos depicting child pornography, and at least one image containing a minor under the age of 12, sadomasochistic abuse of a minor, or bestiality involving a minor).

Five counts of second-degree promoting child abuse (disseminating child pornography)

2 counts use of a computer in the commission of a separate crime

His total bail was set at $130,000.

In a news release, police added: