(BIVN) – A person who was injured while hiking in a Puna forest, and stuck there for days without food or water, reportedly yelled for help until he was rescued on Wednesday.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the location where a resident “thought she could hear someone yelling for help” in the forest off Kamaili Road. The first responders confirmed the call for help, and a trail “was cut through the bushes to the person’s location determined by maintaining vocal contact.”

Fire crews eventually found the person, and carried him out of the forest to an awaiting medic unit.

“It was determined that the person fell while hiking in the bushes and injured himself,” the fire department reported. “He was thought to be in the forest for 2 to 3 days without food or water,” the department said.

The person “was found to be alert and oriented but very weak with multiple injuries,” fire crews reported.