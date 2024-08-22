(BIVN) – Cracks on Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, created by seismic activity at Kīlauea in July, have widened due to the latest swarm of earthquakes.

Kīlauea is not erupting but a recent uptick in seismicity on the upper East Rift Zone has forced the National Park Service to temporarily closed Chain of Craters to more thoroughly assess the damage.

The cracks are located between Hilina Pali Road intersection and the Maunaulu parking lot. Officials say the closure begins at the intersection of Crater Rim Drive East and Chain of Craters Road, at the Devastation Trail parking area, and continues to the coast.

The National Park Service says the road remains open to bicycles and pedestrians. Kulanaokuaiki Campground is accessible only by biking or walking in, officials say.

The park says it will continue to monitor Chain of Craters Road and will reopen it to vehicles when it is safe to do so.

As of Thursday morning, and following a magnitude-4.7 earthquake that occurred on the south flank of Kīlauea just after midnight, the number of earthquakes across the volcano has decreased.