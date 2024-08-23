(BIVN) – A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Hawaiʻi island, with Tropical Storm Hone located 620 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Hone, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, is moving west towards Hawaiʻi at 16 mph. The storm is expected to gradually strengthen and continue moving toward the west over the next couple of days.

“The latest forecast track brings the center of Hone near or south of the Big Island from Saturday night into Sunday morning as a strong tropical storm,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote at 5:20 a.m. HST. “Hone will then strengthen to a Hurricane late Sunday into Monday as it passes south of Kauai and Oʻahu.”

Forecasters provided this situation overview on Friday morning:

Winds associated with Hone will increase over the Big Island on Saturday and may become locally damaging by nightfall. Tropical storm conditions, with sustained winds over 39 mph, are possible Saturday night into Sunday. Winds will be the strongest where they blow over island mountains, through passes, and downslope from higher terrain. This includes areas like the Humuʻula Saddle, the Waimea Saddle, leeward Kohala, and South Point. Persistent rainbands within the deep tropical moisture on the north side of Hone may bring excessive rainfall and flash flooding to portions of the Big Island starting Saturday afternoon through Sunday. The Hamakua, Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻu Districts appear to have the highest risk for flash flooding. A few heavy showers and thunderstorms may persist over leeward and upslope portions of the Big Island lasting into Monday. Swells associated with Hone are expected to bring high surf and strong rip currents along east and southeast facing shores of the Big Island from late Saturday through Sunday. Listen for later High Surf Advisories or Warnings that may be needed for further information.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center says Hone “is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches over mainly windward and southeast facing slopes of the Big Island, with locally higher amounts.”

The forecasters say a U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircraft is on it’s way to sample Hone, in order to gather “valuable information on the intensity, structure, and size of the tropical cyclone”.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center also provided this information in its 5 a.m. discussion: