(BIVN) – Gilma is now a tropical depression, and continues to weaken, 285 miles east of Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

“A continued motion toward slightly north of due west will continue today, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest on Friday as the remnant low of Gilma passes near the Hawaiian Islands,” the Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. HST. “Gilma is expected to dissipate near Kauai on Saturday.”

Tropical storm Hector, approaching from the east behind Gilma, has weakened to a remnant low.

Forecasters say the “main impacts from these weak systems as the pass near or over the state is enhanced rainfall that can begin as early as tonight and persist into the weekend.”

From a National Weather Service discussion posted at 4:03 a.m. HST: