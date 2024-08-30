(BIVN) – The 48th annual Parker Ranch Round-Up Scholarship Rodeo will be held at the Parker Ranch Arena this Labor Day weekend, from August 31st to September 1st.

This year’s event will include a lei papale contest and a smoke meat contest.

Rodeo organizers note that although this is the 48th annual rodeo, this year marks the Round Up Club’s 50th anniversary. The Labor Day rodeo was postponed for two years due to the COVID pandemic.



Organizers of the event say Waimea is “very grateful to those handful of cowboys who created this wonderful club that has helped many ranch kids further their education though college and/or attend a private school.”