(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green, M.D., is travelling to Japan this Labor Day.

The Governor is heading to Japan on Monday, September 2, to “engage in cross-cultural exchanges, attend business meetings on behalf of the state of Hawai‘i, and sign a sister-state memorandum of understanding,” a State news release says.

While in Japan, Gov. Green also plans to “lead a delegation of local businesses for the Tokyo International Gift Show, meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and will meet with leaders from Fukuoka, Ehime and Hiroshima prefectures,” his office says.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of September 2 through the morning of September 11, the Governor Green is scheduled to return.