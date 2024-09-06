(BIVN) – Nighttime runway work at the Hilo International Airport is set to take place this coming Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation said on Friday that the primary Hilo Airport runway, 8-26, will be closed from 9 p.m., Wednesday, September 11 to 5:30 a.m., Thursday, September 12.

During the closure the alternate runway, 3-21, will be used for aircraft operations, officials say.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says the work to complete general maintenance and repairs began last week, “including grooving a portion of the runway and sealing cracks.”

