(BIVN) – A Papaikou man, who police cautioned was potentially armed and dangerous, was been arrested and charged on Monday.

Hawaiʻi Island police say 31-year-old Jordan Kekolonahekuahiwielawemaikealohaʻa J Botelho was wanted for a warrant of arrest for violation of order and burglary.

Botelho has been charged with four counts of violating an order for protection, two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening, and second-degree criminal tampering.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Monday, September 9, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., personnel from the Area I Criminal Investigation Division received a tip from the public of Botelho leaving Honomu Town in a black Toyota 4Runner. South Hilo patrol officers assisted with stopping the 4Runner in the area of Highway 19 and the Mill Road intersection. Botelho was a passenger in the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Police say there are “other investigations Botelho is suspected of being involved in that upon completion will be forwarded to the County Prosecutor’s Office with charges possibly filed at a later date.”

“Hawaiʻi Island police would like to thank the public for their tips over the last several days that were beneficial in capturing Botelho,” police said. “Anyone with information on Botelho’s activities is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Corina McLellan, of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, at (808) 961-2276 or via e-mail corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.”