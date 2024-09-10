(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo has announced a lineup of speakers for its weekly campus talk story events.

The public is invited to attend the 2024 Kuleana and Community Talk Story series, billed as “a weekly gathering aimed at bringing together students, faculty, staff, and community members for meaningful conversations in a safe and welcoming environment.”

“This series is about more than just conversation—it’s about building relationships and expanding our understanding of the world,” said Carolina Lam from the Center for Global Education and Exchange. “Through these talks, we hope to create a community that learns from one another and encourages curiosity about life beyond our island’s boundaries.”

All the talks will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in the UH Hilo Kilohana Academic Success Center, located on the first floor of Moʻokini Library. Light refreshments will be served.

The series will feature the following guest speakers:

September 13: Charmaine Higa – “Small Shoulders, Big Worries: Understanding Childhood Anxiety in a Post-Pandemic World”

September 20: Randy Kurohara, Community First

September 27: Clifton Sankofa – "Reclaiming Health Through Food"

October 4: Kaleo Pilago, Mauna Kea Stewardship

October 11: Beverly Tese, Prizma Hawai`i LGBTQ Center

October 18: Carla Kuo, Hawai`i Island Chamber of Commerce

October 25: Brandee Menino, Hope Services

November 1: UH Regent Mike Miyahira, business owner

November 8: Julie Mitchell, Kuikahi Mediation Center

November 15: Sue Lee Loy, Hawai`i County Council Member

According to UH-Hilo:

The Kuleana and Community Talk Story series is designed to foster connections, spark ideas, and inspire collaboration between campus and community members, who are invited to join the UH Hilo ʻohana and contribute to the University’s mission of demonstrating kuleana (responsibility) and building a strong, connected community. The program also offers students an opportunity to network, explore potential internship opportunities, and meet local mentors who can help shape their academic and professional futures. Faculty and staff will have the chance to engage with community leaders, opening doors for future collaborations.

Sponsors of the series include UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office; Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center; Kilohana: The Academic Success Center; Dr. Colby Miyose, UH Hilo Communication Department; Center for Global Education and Exchange; and Dr. Alton Okinaka, UH Hilo Sociology Department.