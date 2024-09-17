(BIVN) – Lava flows are covering the floor of Nāpau crater, as the new eruption on the middle East Rift Zone of Kīlauea volcano has entered a third phase of activity.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH, with an Aviation Color Code of ORANGE.

New helicopter video provided by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shows new fissure vents erupting Tuesday morning just west of, and within, Nāpau crater.

The eruption is occurring within a closed and remote area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Officials say there is no immediate threat to life or infrastructure.

This third phase follows two start-and-stop episodes in the same general area of the volcano. This latest, vigorous activity began in the morning darkness, between 4 and 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Scientists were on the scene by daybreak, recording videos for the Observatory website and its social media channels. On the left is a map produced using the data and thermal imagery that was gathered. On the right is some video shared by the scientists on Facebook.

They were also studying the erupted lava, quenching their samples in water to preserve the geochemistry for later analysis.

Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park remains closed to all use due to ongoing eruptive activity.

The Observatory says this is the first eruption in the area of Nāpau crater since 1997. They say multi-day fissure eruptions are not unusual, and at this time it is difficult to say how long the eruptive activity may continue.

Tiltmeters indicate a constant transfer of magma from the Kilauea summit to the eruption site. As long as magma is being supplied to the middle east rift zone, the eruptive activity is likely to continue.