(BIVN) – The completion date of the Puainako Street Resurfacing Project has been pushed back to November.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says officials are “reevaluating the final configuration of the street to ensure the pedestrian path along the mauka side of the street meets standards to promote pedestrian safety.”
The previous completion date for the project was estimated to be at the end of September.
From the Hawaiʻi DOT:
Shoulder work, including the clearing and preparing of the area, and repaving with asphalt, is expected to begin in approximately two weeks after the manhole adjustments are completed and will be announced as scheduled.
There will be a single lane closure on Pūʻainakō Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. HDOT is unable to schedule the work at night due to the beginning of seabird fledgling season, which is from September 15 to December 15. Special duty police officers will be on-site to direct traffic during the alternating lane closure.
Remaining work on Pūʻainakō Street includes: smoothing of driveway transitions, the installation of traffic signal backplates, which shield the background of the signal to enhance visibility, loop detectors and striping. These installations will be announced as scheduled.
Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.
