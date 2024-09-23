(BIVN) – The completion date of the Puainako Street Resurfacing Project has been pushed back to November.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says officials are “reevaluating the final configuration of the street to ensure the pedestrian path along the mauka side of the street meets standards to promote pedestrian safety.”

The previous completion date for the project was estimated to be at the end of September.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT: