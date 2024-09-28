(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not eupting. The recent eruption at Nāpau Crater on the middle East Rift Zone has ended, and is not expected to restart. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remans at ADVISORY.

In the latest Volcano Watch, scientists write about how they examine changes in seismic waves to understand magma storage and migration in the East Rift Zone.

This week’s article is written by HVO geophysicist Ninfa Bennington and colleagues from ETH Zürich, Federica Lanza and Alicia Rohnacher:

Kīlauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world with eruptions common both at its summit caldera and within its two rift zones. Frequent earthquakes associated with volcanic activity can help us understand the magma structures below and the East Rift Zone (ERZ) of Kīlauea has proven to be a perfect laboratory recently.

As signals created by earthquakes move through the ground, they are influenced by the structure of the volcano, including the presence of magma and/or fault zones. These structures can cause the seismic waves to travel faster or slower inside the Earth and are recorded on seismometers. Seismologists can take advantage of these changes, to create images of where magma is located and to track its path underground. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) has about 80 permanent seismometers on the Island of Hawaiʻi. Using only data from these permanent seismometers provides a fuzzy picture of underlying magma storage structures. However, if the number of seismometers at the surface is increased, more of the seismic waves traveling through regions of magma storage will be recorded yielding a crisper picture of the subsurface.

In late June 2024, seismologists from ETH Zürich and HVO deployed 115 seismic nodes (tiny, portably seismometers) across Kīlauea’s ERZ, fortuitously before significant unrest began in the ERZ. Data recorded on these nodes will be used to image the location and volume of magma within the ERZ at a level of detail not previously possible, and the resulting model will help us to better understand the volcanic hazards in this region. These densely spaced seismic instruments will continue to record seismic signals through October 2024. Given the timeline of their occupation, they recorded earthquakes associated with intrusions of magma into the ERZ in July and August, as well as the September 15–20 eruption in the middle ERZ. In fact, four of the nodes had to be rescued from the field to prevent them from being impacted by the recent eruption.

While the dense seismic array continues to record data, scientists have collected a subset of data from these instruments including late June through late August 2024. ETH and HVO seismologists are working together to analyze these newly collected data. Specifically, they are using an analysis tool called ambient noise interferometry—which takes advantage of continuous seismic signals created through the interaction between ocean swells and the ocean crust—to identify what was happening below the surface leading to the September eruption. Magma moving through a volcano opens and closes fracture systems causing changes in the speed that ocean noise signals travel through the ground. Scientists can monitor these ocean noise signals for signs that magma is accumulating beneath the surface.