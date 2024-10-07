(BIVN) – Two informational meetings on changes to the International Building Code (IBC) will be held at the Mauna Kea Park is late October.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Building Division says the sessions will take place at the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area on October 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“There will be a 50-seat limit per session,” the County stated in a news release. “Please use the provided QR code to sign up for a session.”

Officials say these meetings will cover “the current 2018 IBC and IRC codes and highlight the changes that will take effect with the implementation of the 2021 IBC and IRC codes.”