(BIVN) – A barricade situation in the Mauna Loa Estates subdivision near Volcano – and subsequent officer-involved shooting – will be the subject of a police press conference on Thursday evening.

From a police media release:

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested 58-year-old Shawn Edward Page for first-degree attempted murder and trespassing, following a day-long armed standoff in Volcano. On Wednesday morning, October 9, 2024, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on the 11-3000 block of Nahelenani Street, in Volcano, after receiving a report of a male illegally occupying the residence, which was supposed to be vacant.

Upon officer’s arrival at the residence, they identified the man within as Page, and learned that he was wanted for questioning relative to a previous incident involving his dog. Officers also identified a dog within the residence which resembled the dog involved in the incident. As officers attempted to legally remove the dog from the front door of the residence and speak with Page, he quickly pulled the dog into the residence, where he verbally threatened the officers while brandishing a firearm. Officers attempted to speak with Page, however he refused and locked himself in the residence. Officers at the scene then created a perimeter of the residence. The department’s Special Response Team, along with federal partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation SWAT Team, and the United States Marshal Service, had been deployed earlier Wednesday morning to execute a high-risk search warrant on a wanted fugitive, considered to be armed and dangerous, in the vicinity of Malia Aina Road in the Fern Forest area of Glenwood. Once the Fern Forest incident was cleared, the SRT team, along the Crisis Negotiation Team, and federal partner agencies, responded to assist given their close proximity to the Volcano incident. The Fern Forest incident was unrelated to the Volcano incident. Members of the Special Response Team attempted to engage in communication with Page, however, he remained uncooperative, and on several occasions shot towards officers. Law enforcement personnel continued to attempt to have Page peacefully exit the residence, however, he refused, and police remained on scene throughout the night.

During the course of the standoff, Page discharged a firearm on numerous occasions within the residence, and shot towards police personnel on three separate occasions.



On Thursday morning, shortly after 9:00 a.m., as the Special Response Team entered the residence, Page shot at officers and one member of the Special Response Team returned fire, prior to the officers retreating to safety. Page managed to breech the residence and escape into the rear of the property. In the process of retreating, one member of the Special Response Team received a large laceration from broken window glass.



Police expanded the perimeter and conducted a detailed search of the heavily forested property.

At 10:16 a.m., Page was located several hundred yards from the residence hiding in vegetation.

Upon being located and arrested for first-degree attempted murder and trespassing, Page was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol. Additional charges are pending.



Page received minor injuries during the incident. He was treated by medics at the scene and then transported to the East Hawaii Detection Center in Hilo, pending investigation.



Following Page being taken into custody, Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section executed a search warrant on the residence, where a potential homemade explosive device was located. Police immediately evacuated the residence and are awaiting bomb tech experts to respond to access the device. The scene remains secured by police at this time.



The officer who was injured was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.



Police ask for anyone with information relative to this incident to contact Detective Amy Omaya of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2381 or via email at Amy.Omaya@hawaiicounty.gov.